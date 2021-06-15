Ares Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,424 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,554% compared to the average daily volume of 129 call options.

ARES stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Ares Management has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $59.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

