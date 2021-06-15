argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $319.92 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

