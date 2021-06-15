Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Buys C$22,760.00 in Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Brian Richard Ostroff purchased 50,000 shares of Arianne Phosphate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,803.12.

Arianne Phosphate stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,792,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.