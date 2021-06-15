Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Truist

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by Truist from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

