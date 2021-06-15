Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Arvinas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arvinas by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

