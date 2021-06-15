Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $75.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.