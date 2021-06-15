ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

ASMIY stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.00. 912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536. ASM International has a one year low of $133.85 and a one year high of $332.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.22.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

