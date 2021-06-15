Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARZGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

