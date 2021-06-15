ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00. The stock traded as high as C$46.14 and last traded at C$46.12, with a volume of 17592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.78.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.31.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.20.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

