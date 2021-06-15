Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55.
Atico Mining Company Profile
