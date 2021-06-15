Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.