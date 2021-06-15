ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 943,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ATIF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ATIF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATIF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ATIF stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. ATIF has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

ATIF Holdings Limited, a consulting company, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. It primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

