Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.73. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 43,869 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
