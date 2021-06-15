Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.73. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 43,869 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

