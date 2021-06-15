Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €78.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €78.20 ($92.00) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.74 ($86.76).

Shares of Aurubis stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €79.94 ($94.05). 55,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.16. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €51.62 ($60.73) and a 12 month high of €81.12 ($95.44).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

