Auto Price Reaches $1,276.60 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and $16.70 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,276.60 or 0.03202585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00779342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 46,777 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

