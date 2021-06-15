Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 565.09 ($7.38).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.39. The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 631.20 ($8.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

