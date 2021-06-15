Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

