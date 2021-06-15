Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

