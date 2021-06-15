Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXLA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

