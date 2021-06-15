AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in AxoGen by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXGN opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $852.04 million, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

