Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.29 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$783.80 million and a PE ratio of -376.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

