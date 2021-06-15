AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.35 on Monday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $967,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.