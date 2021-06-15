Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

