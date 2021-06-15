Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

BLDP stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,501. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

