Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.48

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 5379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

