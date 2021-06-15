Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,936,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the May 13th total of 3,852,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,680.5 days.

BNDSF stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

