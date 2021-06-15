Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 639,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,620,412. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

