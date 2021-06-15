Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,232 at Numis Securities

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its target price hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.10.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

