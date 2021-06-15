Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,232 at Numis Securities

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its target price hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.10.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

