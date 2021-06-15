BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

