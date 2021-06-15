Barclays Initiates Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

PCOR opened at $83.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

