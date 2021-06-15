Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

