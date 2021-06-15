Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 13th total of 381,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 277,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,371. The company has a market capitalization of $499.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,070. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.