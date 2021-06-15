Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

BBSI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,253. The company has a market cap of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

