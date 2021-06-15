Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

NYSE BAX opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.