B&D White Capital Company LLC Increases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 148,277 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.