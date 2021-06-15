B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000.

AVUV traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $79.48.

