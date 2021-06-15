B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 97,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $237.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

