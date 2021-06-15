Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.13 billion 0.31 $52.23 million $1.89 11.19 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.54 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beazer Homes USA and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Beazer Homes USA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 3.43% 13.56% 4.04% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Landsea Homes on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

