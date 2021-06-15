Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.8 days.
Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46.
Becle Company Profile
