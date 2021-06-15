Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.8 days.

Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.