Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.