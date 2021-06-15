BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $417.00 at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $388.00 to $417.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA cut BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BGNE stock opened at $344.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total transaction of $1,111,671.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

