Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

BLPH opened at $4.74 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

