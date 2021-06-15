Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).

Get Bellway alerts:

LON:BWY traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,469 ($45.32). The company had a trading volume of 180,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,442. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,586.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.