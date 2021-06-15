Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).

LON:BWY traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,469 ($45.32). The company had a trading volume of 180,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,442. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,586.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.