Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $74.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bentley Systems traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 14782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

