Berenberg Bank Raises Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 560

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

Shares of Meggitt stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 487.50 ($6.37). 1,444,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,569. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 484.34.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

