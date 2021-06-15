Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.71.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

