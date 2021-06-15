Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 300 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

