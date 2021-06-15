Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 69,656 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 91.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 69,656 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

