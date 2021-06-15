BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 72.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.