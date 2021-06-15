BitcoinZ Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,935.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $10,935.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00338973 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00146679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00208881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001488 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

