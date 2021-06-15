BitGreen Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1,778.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00060378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00037718 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00224203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033598 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

