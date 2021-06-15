BitGreen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,150.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $1,150.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00057800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00036198 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00222411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00033231 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.